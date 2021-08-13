Samsung’s Chief Executive Officer Has Been Paroled.

The de facto boss of the Samsung group, who had been imprisoned for corruption and tax evasion, was released on parole on Friday, the latest example of South Korea’s long record of releasing business leaders imprisoned for corruption or tax fraud on economic reasons.

Lee Jae-yong, the world’s 202nd richest person with a net worth of $11.4 billion, was serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement, and other offenses in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

However, in recent months, lawmakers and business leaders have called for his early release, citing a probable leadership vacuum at the South’s largest company.

The justice ministry stated on Monday that he had been paroled — one of about 800 early releases – because to concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have caused too much anxiety to the people,” Lee, 53, bowed to reporters gathered outside a detention center south of Seoul. “Please accept my sincere apologies.”

Before being whisked away in a black limousine, he continued, “I’m listening intently to your fears, critiques, concerns, and high expectations about me.”

After Park’s removal in 2017, Lee was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released the following year after an appeals court overturned most of his bribery charges and awarded him a suspended sentence.

However, the Supreme Court eventually ordered Lee’s retrial, which resulted in his being convicted and imprisoned once more.

Despite this, Lee is now on trial for alleged stock manipulation that aided his path to leadership of the family conglomerate – the same reason he was found guilty of bribing Park.

Top South Korean tycoons and chaebol elites have a lengthy history of being prosecuted with bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion, and other offenses.

However, many of those convicted have had their sentences reduced or suspended on appeal, with others gaining presidential pardons in acknowledgment of their “contribution to the national economy,” such as late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, who was convicted twice.

Song Won-keun, an economics professor at Gyeongsang National University, told AFP, “This is obviously preferential treatment, especially given that a separate trial is still ongoing.”

According to data from the Ministry of Justice, barely 0.3 percent of all offenders released on parole between 2011 and 2020 served less than 70% of their sentence.

However, this month, a regulatory change went into effect that reduced the proportion of their penalties. Brief News from Washington Newsday.