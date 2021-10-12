Samsung’s CEO faces drug charges in court.

Lee Jae-yong, the de-facto leader of Samsung, went on trial Tuesday on charges of improperly using the anesthetic propofol, the latest legal snafu for the multi-billionaire.

Lee, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the world’s 297th wealthiest person, is suspected of frequently taking it at a plastic surgery facility in Seoul in 2017 and 2018.

Propofol is a medicinal anesthetic that is also occasionally used recreationally, and it was blamed on an overdose of the substance for pop icon Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

In the South, usage is considered a minor offense, and prosecutors initially proposed fining him 50 million won ($42,000) under a summary indictment, which avoids the need for a trial in less serious crimes.

However, the prosecution was overruled by the court, and a trial was ordered.

Lee arrived the Seoul Central District Court wearing a dark grey work suit and a facemask, remaining tight-lipped and avoiding questions from reporters.

Prosecutors asked for a greater penalties of 70 million won in court, according to Yonhap news agency.

Lee’s attorneys claim the chemical was given to him for medicinal reasons.

“It was prescribed by a doctor throughout Lee’s therapy in accordance with medical protocol,” they stated in a statement.

Samsung Electronics did not respond to a request for comment.

The company is a subsidiary of the Samsung Group, which is by far the largest of the chaebols, or family-controlled conglomerates, that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy.

Following his father’s death last year, Lee became the de facto CEO of the conglomerate.

He was released two months ago from a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement, and other offenses related to the corruption scandal that brought former South Korean President Park Geun-hye down.

The early release was considered as the latest example of South Korea releasing business titans imprisoned for corruption or tax cheating based on economic grounds.

Following that, Samsung Electronics launched a massive $205 billion investment plan, with three-quarters of it slated for the South.

However, Lee is still on trial for allegedly orchestrating a takeover to ensure his succession to the top of the Samsung group — the same controversy for which he allegedly sought Park’s help.