Samsung Unveils a $205 Billion Investment Strategy.

On Tuesday, Samsung Group launched a $205 billion investment plan aiming at establishing the business as a leader in a variety of technologies, from semiconductors to robots, while also creating 40,000 new jobs.

The tech behemoth is South Korea’s largest company, with a total revenue of a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product. Samsung Electronics, the company’s flagship division, is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Samsung said in a statement that the plan will “help Samsung strengthen its worldwide leadership in key industries while pioneering innovation in new domains,” and that it will also pursue corporate acquisitions.

On the semiconductor front, the company stated that it will strive to improve cutting-edge technology in order to address “long-term demand rather than short-term adjustments.”

Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepisit, the company’s biopharmaceutical divisions, are likewise striving to expand.

The conglomerate said that it would add two new manufacturing sites to its existing three in order to enter the vaccine manufacturing business.

It plans to spend 180 trillion won ($205 billion) of the 240 trillion won ($205 billion) it has set aside for South Korea.

On top of the 30,000 jobs currently envisaged, the domestic investment is likely to create another 10,000 jobs. It might also result in up to 560,000 additional jobs in allied industries, according to the report.

The news comes only days after Lee Jae-yong, the conglomerate’s de facto boss, was released on parole after serving only nearly half of his sentence.

It was the most recent example of the country’s lengthy history of releasing business titans on economic grounds after they had been imprisoned for corruption or tax cheating.

Lee was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for bribery, embezzlement, and other crimes related to the corruption scandal that brought former South Korean President Park Geun-hye down.

But his legal troubles are far from over: he is still on trial for illegal stock manipulation, which allegedly facilitated his takeover of the family firm.