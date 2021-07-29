Samsung Reports Surge In Profit On Pandemic-led Demand For Chips

Samsung Electronics’ net profits increased by more than 70% in the second quarter, owing to higher memory chip prices fueled by pandemic-driven demand, according to the South Korean tech giant.

Working from home due to the influenza virus raised demand for Samsung memory chips in devices and appliances. “Memory shipments exceeded previous guidance, and price hikes were larger than expected,” the business added.

In April-June, the world’s largest smartphone maker reported a 73.4 percent year-on-year increase in net earnings to 9.6 trillion won ($8.4 billion), according to a regulatory filing.

Operating profit grew 54.3 percent to 12.6 trillion won from 8.1 trillion won a year ago, with the semiconductor business accounting for more than half of the rise.

The good results come despite a quarter-on-quarter drop in Samsung’s smartphone earnings due to supply chain issues that hampered global production.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship company of the Samsung Group, the world’s 12th largest economy. It is by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in South Korea.

The conglomerate’s total revenue is equal to one-fifth of the country’s GDP.

Analysts predict that the chip unit’s share of the company’s profit will rise in the coming months.

Samsung would gain from rising memory chip prices in the third and fourth quarters, according to Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

The company expects favorable market conditions for the rest of the year, with demand for memory chips in the server and mobile industries remaining strong.

However, it warned that pandemic-related uncertainties would endure in the second half, citing “continuing component supply problems.”

Shares in Samsung Electronics closed down 0.25 percent on Thursday.

Next month, Samsung is scheduled to unveil its latest foldable smartphone models, the Galaxy Z and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip.

Foldable phone manufacturers are becoming more competitive, with rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi from China.

According to TM Roh, chairman of Samsung Electronics’ mobile communications unit, the future devices would have “new multitasking capabilities and better endurance.”

According to James Kang, senior analyst at Euromonitor International, Samsung hopes to strengthen its leadership in the smartphone market “with the introduction of its premium mobile lineups as well as cheaper models in the third quarter.”

However, Kang believes the company would encounter challenges next year, as customer demand is expected to be lower than in 2021.

Samsung is also up against legal issues.

Lee Jae-yong, the group’s chairman, is currently on trial for allegedly engineering a takeover to ensure his succession. Brief News from Washington Newsday.