Samsung is planning a $17 billion chip factory in Texas.

Samsung announced on Tuesday that it will invest $17 billion in a microchip factory in Texas, a move that comes as semiconductor shortages cause supply chain bottlenecks in a variety of industries.

“Welcome to Texas, Samsung!” Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, describing the new factory as “the greatest foreign direct investment in Texas EVER.”

The new facility, which is anticipated to open by the end of 2024, will create more than 2,000 skilled positions and “set the framework for another crucial chapter in our future,” according to Kinam Kim, CEO of Samsung’s electronics division.

The chips made on the facility will be used in mobile technology, 5G, and potentially artificial intelligence, according to the company. The factory will be erected in Taylor, Texas, near the state capital.

The announcement was greeted positively by President Joe Biden’s administration, whose economics and security advisers, Brian Deese and Jake Sullivan, said in a statement that the plant would go a long way toward “protecting our supply chains, revitalizing our manufacturing base, and creating good jobs right here at home.”

As the globe confronts chip shortages that have damaged everything from vehicles and home appliances to smartphones and gaming consoles, Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, has aggressively increased its investment in its semiconductor sector.

Samsung has joined rivals TSMC of Taiwan and Intel of the United States in developing chip production capacity in the US, which views the sector as a strategic threat to China. In Arizona, TMSC and Intel are constructing such factories.

The two presidential advisers emphasized that Tuesday’s declaration was largely the outcome of talks between the two countries’ leaders.

Last January, Samsung, which has been operating in the United States for 25 years, submitted documentation with Texas for the project.

The announcement of the Texas facility came as Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of the Samsung conglomerate, visited the United States in an effort to expand the company’s presence in the world’s largest economy.

Samsung’s profits have soared in recent quarters as a result of high pandemic-related demand for gadgets and chips.

Biden has attempted to mobilize industry around the necessity to manufacture critical components in the United States since taking office.

In recent months, a number of companies have announced the construction of new plants. In collaboration with Sony, TSMC announced the construction of a factory in Japan. In September, China’s largest chipmaker announced that it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.