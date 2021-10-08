Samsung expects a near-30% increase in operating profit in the third quarter.

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean tech behemoth, surmounted global supply chain issues to anticipate a near-30% increase in third-quarter operating profits on Friday.

In a regulatory filing, the world’s largest smartphone maker predicted operational earnings of roughly 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion), up 27.9% year on year.

The company is a subsidiary of the Samsung Group, which is by far the largest of the chaebols, or family-controlled conglomerates, that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy.

The conglomerate’s total revenue is equal to one-fifth of the country’s gross domestic product.

A spokesperson for Samsung Electronics told AFP that sales for the July-September period were 73 trillion won, up 9.0 percent year on year and a record for any quarter.

The coronavirus has wrecked havoc on the global economy, resulting in months of lockdowns and travel bans around the world.

However, several tech businesses have benefited from the pandemic, which has killed an estimated 4.8 million people globally.

Working from home due to the influenza virus has boosted demand for Samsung semiconductors, as well as home equipment such as televisions and washing machines.

Supply chain issues are now affecting global economic activity, with corporations experiencing shortages of crucial materials, components, and shipping capacity.

However, analysts argue that the South Korean won’s depreciation against the US dollar has boosted the chipmaker’s profit margins, notably in its smartphone division.

According to Hana Financial Group, “disruptions in smartphone shipments” caused by parts shortages and coronavirus lockdowns in Vietnam and India, where it has production lines, have been mitigated by the currency effect.

However, prices for DRAM memory chips used in computers, a crucial Samsung component, are likely to fall in the fourth quarter, lowering the company’s chances.

“With a drop in post-Covid consumer demand for laptops, chip prices are projected to fall starting in the fourth quarter,” Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said.

Samsung’s newest earnings forecast came after Lee Jae-yong, the company’s vice-chairman and de-facto CEO, was released from prison in August.

In the latest example of South Korea using economic grounds to liberate business leaders imprisoned for corruption or tax cheating, Lee was released on parole after serving just over half of his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

In connection with the corruption scandal that brought down ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye, he was sentenced to prison for bribery, embezzlement, and other offenses.