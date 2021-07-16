Samsung Electronics is considering locating a $17 billion chip manufacturing facility in Texas.

With a new factory outside of Austin, Samsung Electronics is doubling down on its attempts to produce semiconductor chips.

Samsung is seeking a location in Williamson County for a $17 billion semiconductor factory, according to papers acquired by Reuters from Texas state officials. Samsung has sought for tax breaks to potentially build the plant.

According to Reuters, documents suggested that the investment would be worth “almost $17 billion dollars” and would create 1,800 new employment.

According to The Hill, Samsung currently operates a chip facility in Austin and has been looking for a new location for a plant, including an area in Austin, New York, and two sites in Arizona.

According to Reuters, no new paperwork has been filed in Austin since March, but Samsung did say in a recent public filing with Williamson County that it is considering other locations in the United States and South Korea for the factory.

According to documents seen by Reuters, Samsung wants to break ground on the chip factory in the first quarter of 2022 if an investment is made, and expects to begin production by the end of 2024.

As a result of the global chip shortage, automakers have had to modify production schedules, temporarily stop operations, and delay car deliveries as they wait for chip supply. Because of the disruption to the auto industry, several automakers are forecasting revenue losses for the second half of the year, since chip shortages are projected to persist.

Both Mercedes and Land Rover have stated that they expect bottlenecks to persist. Mercedes-Benz, a division of Daimler, said it expects impacts in the next two quarters, while Jaguar Land Rover expects a 50 percent drop in sales in the next quarter.

Both Ford and General Motors have stated that the chip shortages will have a negative impact on their bottom lines. Ford expects to lose $2.5 billion in sales this year, while GM expects to lose $1.5 to $2 billion due to manufacturing disruptions caused by chip shortages.