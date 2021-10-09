Sam’s Club has joined the ranks of retailers betting big on the holiday shopping season.

With analysts predicting that the holiday season will return, bigger and better than before, after a less festive 2020 for everyone due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, retailers are preparing for a busy shopping season, including Sam’s Club, a wholesale membership store that plans to go big this season with eager holiday shoppers in mind.

Following focus groups with members, the retailer, which is owned by Walmart and operates nearly 600 stores across the United States, told CNBC that many expect to celebrate the holidays in a much more normal way this year, and as a result, they are preparing to serve their current members in the best way possible—with more sales events, a larger selection of products and items appropriate for the season.

“People feel like last Christmas was stolen from them, and they’re eager to get back to some of those traditions with their family and friends,” said Tony Rogers, chief member officer. “Our member says they’re going to get back to it this year like they’ve never done before.” As a result, warehouse clubs have introduced larger-size packages of popular holiday side dishes, Christmas-themed sweets, a new service that delivers multipacks of wine to members’ doors, and do-it-yourself baking kits, among other things. Megan Crozier, the firm’s Chief Merchant, said the company is also bringing back larger turkeys ahead of the Christmas season, after stocking up primarily on smaller quantities last year, in addition to other proteins.

Additional than 25 new toy brands, more matching family pajama sets, and other gift-giving products will be among the enhanced merchandise options.

The corporation is also gearing up for the holidays with more sales events than ever before, festive diversions such as temporary ice rinks at some locations and a first-ever Christmas brochure to entice buyers inside clubs.

Sam’s Club is basing its judgments on how it was affected by the epidemic, in addition to early study that predicts a 7% increase in customer spending this holiday season over last year. As consumers sought to stock up on things and have bulk supplies, the company’s membership reached new highs, and many people relocated out of cities and into the suburbs, increasing the number of people shopping.

Comparable sales increased 11.8 percent year over year in the fiscal year that ended Jan. 29. BJ's and Costco, both competitors, reported significant increases in sales, with Costco's sales increasing the most.