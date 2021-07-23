Samoa’s constitutional deadlock is broken, and a new prime minister is sworn in.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, the Pacific island nation’s first female prime minister, was confirmed by a top Samoan court on Friday, ending a 15-week constitutional impasse.

Since April, when long-ruling Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi narrowly lost elections and refused to relinquish power, the country has been in a political stalemate.

After her FAST party was shut out of the parliament building in May, Mata’afa was sworn in in an unusual ceremony inside a makeshift tent.

Malielegaoi’s caretaker administration was not recognized by the Appeal Court of Samoa, which ruled that his Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) was occupying government premises illegally.

It also overruled a prior Supreme Court ruling that the tent swearing-in was illegal.

The Appeal Court stated, “It is now up to the next prime minister and her cabinet to give effect to this judgment and the statement contained therein.”

“We declare that the swearing in of elected members of parliament on May 24, 2021 at the Tiafau Malae was in accordance with the terms of the constitution, the supreme law of Samoa, and thus legal.”

The verdict, which came in response to the FAST party’s petition, stated that Samoa now had a legal government.

The court stated, “For the avoidance of doubt, this means that there has been a lawful government in Samoa since May 24, 2021, and that lawful government is the FAST party, which holds the majority of the seats in parliament.”

Since the election, Mata’afa’s FAST party has been mired in controversy and legal problems, with Mata’afa’s FAST party winning 26 seats in the 51-seat parliament, one more than the HRPP.

The HRPP had been in power for nearly 40 years, with Malielegaoi, who claimed to be “sent by God,” serving as Prime Minister for 22 years.