Salvadorans take to the streets to protest Bukele’s economic and judicial policies.

Thousands of people marched in San Salvador on Sunday to oppose President Nayib Bukele’s government, particularly the country’s decision to make bitcoin official cash.

“Bitcoin is fraud,” “No to dictatorship,” “Democracy is not up for negotiation, it is protected,” and “Enough authoritarianism” were among the slogans and signs carried by demonstrators, who included feminist groups, human rights organizations, environmentalists, and representatives of political parties.

“People are growing tired of this authoritarian regime; it’s anti-democratic,” said Ricardo Navarro, the chairman of the environmentalist NGO Salvadoran Center for Appropriate Technology.

“With his poor ideas that are already impacting the economy with this bitcoin, he is already leading us off a cliff.”

El Salvador, which has relied on the US dollar for the past two decades, became the first country in the world to approve bitcoin as a national currency last month, claiming that it will aid the country’s ailing economy.

Authorities hope that by using the digital cryptocurrency, they would be able to keep the more than $400 million in financial costs that Salvadorans lose when sending money home from overseas. Such payments account for almost 22% of the country’s GDP.

Members of the political opposition said their demonstration on Sunday was also about Bukele’s and his legislative supporters’ other policies.

“He attacked judicial independence,” former Farabundo Marti Front for Liberation leader Medardo Gonzalez told AFP, referring to a recent parliamentary vote to remove judges over 60 or who have served for more than 30 years.

“That is only something a dictatorial administration would do,” Gonzalez added. “We don’t want that in El Salvador.”

Wilfredo Berrios, the chairman of the Salvadoran Trade Union Front, told AFP that he had come to the protest to resist water privatization, while Congress considers a measure that would guarantee water access to the entire population and prohibit any private takeover.

Bukele played down the unrest, even claiming that demonstrators harassed bystanders who didn’t take part in the march.

“They suppress the freedom of expression of a senior, push a person using a mobility aid, and try to censor a media outlet in barely 12 seconds,” Bukele tweeted, with a video of marchers jostling in the streets.

“This is our adversary.”