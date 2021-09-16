Salvadorans Take to the Streets to Protest Bitcoin and “Dictatorship.”

Thousands of Salvadorans took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the government’s decision to make bitcoin legal cash in the poor country, as well as judicial reforms that critics believe undermine democracy.

El Salvador became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal cash alongside the US dollar last week. President Nayib Bukele’s move was welcomed with a combination of interest and anxiety.

Protesters set fire to a bitcoin automated teller machine in San Salvador on the anniversary of Central America’s independence from Spanish domination, one of roughly 200 ATMs deployed across the country as part of the reform.

Protesters carried posters criticizing a “dictatorship” and signs saying “Respect the Constitution” and “No to Bitcoin” aloft in the capital’s central square.

Judges in suits and ties joined the rallies to show their opposition to a statute passed recently by the Bukele-controlled legislature. The law mandates the dismissal of any judges above the age of 60 or with more than 30 years of service, affecting almost a third of all serving judges.

The 48-year-old judge Esli Carrillo remarked, “We came out on the streets because we are heading in the road of authoritarianism… of dictatorship.”

Judge Luciano Lovato, 55, another demonstrator, said the law jeopardizes judicial independence and “the rule of law that we have worked so hard for.”

The demonstrators also criticize a recent Supreme Court judgement, which gave the president the right to seek a second consecutive term despite a constitutional limit of one term, despite a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which was inhabited by judges selected by Bukele.

“The Republic is under jeopardy, which is why we are demanding respect for the separation of powers,” said Zaira Navas, a Cristosal activist.

Protesters included peasants, laborers, and union organizers.

“We march because we don’t want that bitcoin law since it doesn’t favor us,” Natalia Belloso, 41, who was wearing a white T-shirt with the “No to Bitcoin” insignia, said. “It (the currency) fluctuates a lot.”

Concerns have been expressed by experts and policymakers regarding the cryptocurrency’s famed volatility, its possible impact on price inflation in a country with considerable poverty and unemployment, and the lack of user safety.

Bukele, who was elected in 2019, has broad support in El Salvador as a result of his vows to tackle organized crime and improve security in the country’s violent past, and his allies now have a big majority in parliament.

Bukele, on the other hand, has long been accused of being authoritarian. Brief News from Washington Newsday.