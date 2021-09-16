Salvadorans Take to the Streets to Protest Bitcoin and “Dictatorship.”

Thousands of Salvadorans took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the government’s decision to make bitcoin legal cash in the poor country, as well as judicial reforms that critics believe undermine democracy.

El Salvador became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal cash alongside the US dollar last week. President Nayib Bukele’s move was welcomed with a combination of interest and anxiety.

Protesters set fire to a bitcoin ATM in San Salvador, the capital, on the bicentennial of the Central American country’s independence from Spanish dominion. The ATM was one of around 200 built across the country as part of the reform.

Protesters carried posters criticizing a “dictatorship” and signs saying “Respect the Constitution” and “No to Bitcoin” aloft in the capital’s central square.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bukele denounced the demonstrators, accusing them of destroying property.

He tweeted a video of a masked woman kicking down a glass security wall, saying, “They allege the ‘vandalism’ was done by ‘infiltrators,’ but there is vandalism at ALL their protests.”

Later, during a televised ceremony commemorating the country’s bicentennial, the president alleged that the “international community” was funding certain protestors.

He added, “The sad thing is that they are funding a perverse opposition.”

“Those who wish to demonstrate should do so; our country is a free country.”

He also mentioned that police haven’t used tear gas to quell protesters yet, but that they might if the “world community” continues to support their cause.

He warned, “I don’t know if they would finance it so much… that it will become essential one day, I hope not.”

Taking part in demonstrations Judges in suits and ties showed up on Wednesday to protest a recent law imposed by the Bukele-controlled assembly.

The law mandates the dismissal of any judges above the age of 60 or with more than 30 years of service, affecting almost a third of all serving judges.

The 48-year-old judge Esli Carrillo remarked, “We came out on the streets because we are heading in the road of authoritarianism… of dictatorship.”

The demonstrators also criticize a recent Supreme Court judgement, which gave the president the right to seek a second consecutive term despite a constitutional limit of one term, despite a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which was inhabited by judges selected by Bukele.

“The Republic is under jeopardy, which is why we are demanding respect for the separation of powers,” said Zaira Navas, a Cristosal activist.

