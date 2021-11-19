Salsa King Blades, a Cuban protest anthem, reigns supreme at the Latin Grammys.

The anthem of this summer’s uprisings in Cuba took home a slew of awards at the Latin Grammys on Thursday, including best song and Person of the Year Ruben Blades winning best album.

For the 2021 show, the 22nd edition of the awards show honoring songs from the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking nations returned to a live ceremony in Las Vegas, filled with electrifying performances and eye-catching attire.

Blades, a 73-year-old Panamanian salsa and swing pioneer, was named Person of the Year in 2021, a ceremony that honors musical achievements as well as activism, before winning Album of the Year and Best Salsa Album for “SALSWING!”

Camilo, the ceremony’s most-nominated artist, took home four prizes out of a total of ten nominations. During a barefoot performance of the cumbia-infused “Vida de Rico” — which received accolades including best pop song — and the champeta-pop tune “KESI,” the quirky Colombian performer also got the audience dancing. C. Tangana, a genre-defying Spanish rapper who won three awards on Thursday, also performed an elaborate presentation of his hit “Ingobernable,” seated at a table laden with fruits and wine in a flamenco-inspired staging that included last year’s huge Latin Grammy winner Natalia Lafourcade.

Mon Laferte of Chile, who won for best singer-songwriter album, dazzled on the red carpet in a striped skirt suit that revealed her baby bulge before giving a passionate performance in another gown that exposed her pregnant belly, this time embroidered with vaginas and uteruses.

After soundtracking the wave of protests that shook Cuba in July, the hit “Patria Y Vida” (Homeland and Life) won the gramaphone for top song and best urban song.

The song’s title is a pun on one of Fidel Castro’s famous speeches from the Cuban revolution, “Patria O Muerte,” which means “Homeland or Death.”

“This is for my country, for freedom of speech, for the freedom of Cubans,” Descemer Bueno said as he accepted the award for the YouTube sensation that has over 9 million views.

Yotuel, Gente De Zona, El Funky, and Maykel Osorbo, who has been imprisoned since May 2021, are among the song’s artists.

Juliana Velasquez, a 23-year-old Colombian performer, was named Best New Artist, while Karol G was named Best Reggaeton Performance for his song “Bichota.”

Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton star, went home empty-handed, but not before giving a stunning performance of “Del Mar” and “Senor Juez” in an iridescent bomber jacket.

