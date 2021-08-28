Salmonella and Listeria contamination in dog food could get your pet sick in 2021.

Top Quality Dog Food has recalled packets of its dog food due to the possibility of salmonella and listeria contamination, which might harm both pets and humans.

One-pound packets of Top Quality Dog Food’s Beef HVM were available in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and South Carolina, as well as Washington, D.C.

From July 27 to August 2, the recalled dog food was sold via mail order and direct delivery. The lot number #071521, which can be located on the bottom right corner of the label, can be used to identify it.

The suspected contamination was identified in certain dog food packets during state surveillance sampling.

Top Quality Dog Food has halted distribution of the contaminated batch of Beef HVM until the FDA and the firm investigate the source of the infection.

No illnesses have been recorded as a result of the recalled dog food, according to Top Quality Dog Food.

Consumers who have the recalled dog food in their possession should discard any unused goods as soon as possible. It can be returned for a full refund to the store where it was purchased.

Customers who have questions regarding the recall can phone 240-802-6601, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, or email [email protected]

Animals who eat the affected product, as well as humans who touch the potentially contaminated pet food, are at risk, according to the company’s recall notice, especially if they have not completely cleansed their hands following contact with it.

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever are all signs of Salmonella infection in humans. Arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle discomfort, eye irritation, and urinary tract infections are all rare symptoms.

Salmonella infections in pets can cause lethargy, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some people may have a loss of appetite, a fever, or abdominal pain. Salmonella can be carried by some pets and infect other animals or humans.

In small infants, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems, Listeria infections can be serious and even fatal. Fever, headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea are all possible symptoms. Miscarriages and stillbirths can occur in pregnant women.

Although listeria infection in pets is uncommon, it can cause mild to severe diarrhea, anorexia, fever, neurological, muscle, and respiratory indications, abortion, depression, shock, and death in humans.

If you have salmonella symptoms, call your doctor right once. Brief News from Washington Newsday.