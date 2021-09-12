Salesforce offers assistance in relocating employees out of Texas following the passage of the Texas Abortion Law.

Following the adoption of a draconian abortion law in the conservative US state of Texas, Salesforce has volunteered to assist its employees in relocating.

In a tweet on Friday, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wrote, “If you want to move, we’ll help you evacuate TX.” He included a link to a CBNC article that first reported the relocation.

Women’s rights advocates and Democrats have been outraged by the law, which prohibits abortion beyond six weeks, and the Biden administration is exploring for legal means to overturn it.

According to an internal note obtained by CNBC, Salesforce, a San Francisco-based software business, told its staff that it appreciates “that we all have deeply held and differing viewpoints.”

“With that in mind, if you and members of your immediate family are concerned about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will assist you with relocating,” the memo stated.

The Texas law, which went into effect this month, prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is discovered, which occurs before many women even realize they are pregnant — unless it is a medical emergency.

In response to the law, other tech businesses have taken action as well. Bumble and Match Group, both of which are based in Texas, have declared that they will establish funds to support women.

The new law encourages Texans to report anyone who is involved in an illegal abortion, including those who transport a lady to a clinic for the surgery. As a result, ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft have announced that if their drivers are exposed, they will fund their legal bills.

GoDaddy, a web hosting company, declined to host a website set up by a Texas anti-abortion group to collect information for enforcing the new law.

