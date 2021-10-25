Salami sticks sold at Trader Joe’s have been linked to illnesses in eight states.

Authorities are looking into a new Salmonella outbreak that has spread across many states. It has been linked to salami sticks offered largely at Trader Joe’s this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 20 reports of infections in eight states as of Saturday’s statement. According to the organization, 80 percent of the victims were “under the age of 18,” and three have been admitted to the hospital.

According to interviews with nine of the sick patients, “all” of them said they ate salami sticks, with eight of them saying they ate or “may have eaten” Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks, which were sold at Trader Joe’s and “may be sold at other stores.”

“In the FoodNet Population Survey — a survey that helps determine how often individuals eat specific foods,” the CDC said, “this percentage was much higher than the 39.8% of respondents who reported eating salami, pepperoni, or other Italian-style meat.” “According to this comparison, persons in this outbreak became ill after eating salami sticks.” Trader Joe’s has voluntarily halted nationwide sales of the product “until we learn more,” and officials are still looking into whether other items are linked to the illnesses.

According to the map showing where the 20 persons impacted by the outbreak dwell, California has the most people who have become ill, with eight of the illnesses being recorded there. Three instances have been reported in each of Michigan and Minnesota, while two have been reported in Illinois. One case each has been reported in Kansas, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

“Children are more likely to become seriously ill as a result of Salmonella,” according to the CDC. “The CDC advises against eating Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks.” The outbreak is distinct from other ongoing Salmonella outbreaks, such as those connected to seafood, Italian-style meats, and onions, according to the CDC.

For example, authorities only discovered imported onions as the source of the Salmonella Oranienburg epidemic, which has caused 652 cases in 37 states, last week. As a result, Idaho-based ProSource has recalled its imported onion products sold under a variety of brand names, and Keeler Family Farms has recalled its “MVP” onions. Green Giant branded red, yellow, and white onions from Potandon Produce have also been recalled because they were “supplied from ProSource.”