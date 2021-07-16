Salad Recall 2021: Walmart, Kroger Stores Recall Romaine, Spring Mix Due To Salmonella Fears

BrightFarms has recalled several lots of packed salad greens due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

BrightFarms salad greens were grown on the company’s greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois, and sold to merchants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.

Walmart, Strack Van Till, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, and Jewel-Osco stores also sold the potentially infected salad greens. Other merchants, however, may have sold the recalled salad goods.

Salad greens that have been recalled include:

The salad greens in question were packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best-by dates of July 29. A complete list of items that are affected may be seen here.

All shops have been told to remove the recalled products off their shelves.

Consumers who have the recalled salad greens should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

BrightFarms can be reached at 1-866-957-9745 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EDT, or by emailing [email protected] with the subject line: Recall.

BrightFarms initiated the recall “out of an excess of caution” after receiving eight reports of suspected customer illnesses, some of which occurred after purchasing or consuming the recalled items in June.

BrightFarms claimed in a statement that it “has already began taking efforts to reinforce their already stringent food safety standards, including testing all items produced in its Rochelle facility for Salmonella exposure prior to distribution.”

Salmonella infections can be dangerous and even fatal in children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. It can induce fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain in healthy persons. It can induce arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis in rare situations.

If you have symptoms of Salmonella infection, you should seek medical attention right away.

The recall did not affect any other BrightFarms greenhouse products, according to the company.