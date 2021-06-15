SafeMoon Price Update as Crypto Fans Await Sign-Up Form for Wallet Beta Test

SafeMoon, a cryptocurrency, started trading today ahead of the launch of the token’s SafeMoon wallet beta test.

According to CoinMarketCap, the digital currency’s price has increased by more than 16 percent in the last 24 hours to around $0.0000046, giving it a market valuation of $2.68 billion.

Since its launch in March of this year, SafeMoon has grown in popularity as an altcoin (a phrase used to describe a cryptocurrency that is not bitcoin). It works by levying a transaction cost and dispersing a portion of that cost to the remaining token holders.

On Monday, a member of SafeMoon’s core team posted on Reddit that a sign-up form for those who wish to help beta test the token’s impending SafeMoon wallet—which the team describes as “a secure place to store and trade your SafeMoon”—would be live on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether this is what caused the token’s 24-hour price increase. Cryptocurrencies are well-known for their price volatility, and experts have previously warned This website about the dangers of trading them.

People should “be very wary about new tokens,” according to Chester Spatt, a finance professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, who added, “People should not be putting funds in cryptocurrencies that [they]cannot afford to lose fully.”

SafeMoon gained on Monday, according to finance news site Benzinga, after CEO John Karony stated that SafeMoon’s chief blockchain officer was “engaged with the Dogecoin x SpaceX alliance” and that users will be able to keep Dogecoin in the SafeMoon wallet.

Doge Coin is not a problem for us. Fun fact: the Doge Coin x SpaceX alliance included the SafeMoon Chief Blockchain Officer.

So, on #SAFEMOONWALLET, you will be able to hold Doge. That’ll be where I’ll put mine. The #Evolution is the #SAFEMOON!

— John Karony (@CptHodl) June 13, 2021

The Dogecoin—SpaceX partnership Karony refers to is likely the DOGE-1 mission scheduled for next year. It will see a commercial lunar payload operated by Canada’s Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

GEC has said the mission will be “paid entirely with DOGE,” while SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said it. This is a brief summary.