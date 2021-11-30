Sadr’s Bloc, led by Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has been declared the election’s biggest winner.

Iraq’s Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr was declared as the largest winner of the parliamentary election last month, which provoked accusations of voter fraud from pro-Iranian factions.

After a laborious manual recount of hundreds of vote boxes, Sadr’s movement won 73 of the assembly’s 329 members, according to the election commission.

The Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary group, which is now integrated into Iraq’s official security establishment, came in second place in the Shiite camp with 17 seats.

The preliminary result, which was a dramatic drop from their 48 seats in the last parliament, was branded a “scam” by Hashed leaders, and their followers staged street protests yelling “No to fraud.”

Outside Baghdad’s ultra-secure Green Zone zone, where the government, the assembly, and many foreign embassies are located, their activists have conducted sit-in rallies.

Political differences, analysts say, could provoke a hazardous escalation in a country still recovering from decades of war and upheaval, and where most parties have armed wings.

When an explosive-laden drone targeted Prime Minister Mustafa al-Baghdad Kadhemi’s apartment on November 7, the outgoing government’s leader escaped unharmed. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Now the final results must be submitted to the federal court for approval.

Since the US-led war deposed dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, the creation of Iraqi governments has included difficult discussions in the multi-confessional and multi-ethnic country.

Posts and ministries have traditionally been distributed based on compromises struck by the major parties in backroom negotiations, rather than the number of seats won by parties.

Sadr, a former leader of an anti-US militia who has repeatedly astonished onlookers with his political maneuverings, has called for a “majority” government made up of Sunni and Kurdish parties, according to analysts.

Iraq, a 40 million-strong oil-rich country, is still rebuilding from years of conflict and chaos.

Since a military alliance led by the Hashed destroyed the Islamic State jihadist group in 2017, major warfare has ceased, but intermittent violence has continued.

Dozens of missile and drone strikes have been launched against military bases housing US soldiers, which Washington blames on pro-Iran forces.

Tensions reached a peak weeks after the election when a drone strike on Kadhemi went unnoticed.