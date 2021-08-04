Saddam Hussein’s ‘Human Shields’ Still Want Answers After Three Decades

Although it has been more than three decades since they were used as human shields by Saddam Hussein in Iraq, individuals who were involved in the ordeal still want answers.

Passengers who were evacuated from British Airways Flight 149 in Kuwait on August 2, 1990, want the UK government to accept responsibility, apologize, and release a secret report detailing what transpired.

According to a new book called “Operation Trojan Horse,” London authorities exploited the airplane to send nine military intelligence operatives to Kuwait, knowing the civilians were at risk of being captured.

The plane landed despite Britain receiving US intelligence three hours and 45 minutes before the Iraqi invasion and Kuwait’s control tower turning away all other flights that night, according to author Stephen Davis.

Iraqi jets bombarded the runway with bombs shortly after, and Kuwaiti defenses surrendered as tanks and infantry surrounded the airport.

Some of the 367 passengers and crew members who were abducted from the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane were held captive for more than four months.

They were positioned at locations across Iraq that were deemed to be plausible targets for a Western military coalition.

Barry Manners, 55, was on his way to Malaysia with his then-boyfriend at the time.

He stated this week in London that the “conspiracy of secrecy” regarding what transpired had shattered his trust in authorities.

He told AFP, “It’s the polar opposite of every principle you were taught, the entire essence of Western civilisation.”

“I trusted British Airways,” Margaret Hearn, 65, said. It irritates you greatly. Fortunately, I was able to escape, although not because to them.”

Manners, a landlord, reminisced about his time as a hostage, saying he befriended his captor, an engineer at the Dukan Dam in northern Iraq, but was continually anxious about food shortages and guards being ordered to shoot inmates.

He said during the premiere of Davis’ book, “You refuse to believe you’re going to be liberated — you have these false dawns and it’s debilitating.”

Manners wept when he returned to London after more than four months in captivity, but his mental health deteriorated after his partner died in 1992.

“There were times when nihilistic notions were too much for me to bear. He stated, “There was no joy in the world.”

“It’s hard to say how much was sorrow and how much was Iraq-related trauma – the two were a toxic mix.”

During his five weeks in captivity, Hearn was transported from Kuwait to Basra, Baghdad, and two prison sites in the Iraqi desert.

