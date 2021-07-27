Ryanair’s losses are growing as a result of the Covid travel restrictions.

Ryanair, the low-cost airline based in Ireland, announced on Monday that its first-quarter losses had widened due to Covid travel restrictions in Europe.

The group’s first quarter, or three months ending June 30, saw losses after tax of 272.6 million euros ($321 million).

The Dublin-based carrier, which primarily flies throughout Europe, had a net loss of 185.1 million euros the previous year.

In the company’s earnings statement, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said, “Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during the first quarter, with most Easter flights cancelled and a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June.”

In the first quarter, costs nearly tripled, offsetting a near-tripling of revenues.

Traveler numbers, on the other hand, increased to 8.1 million from just over half a million a year ago.

And, according to O’Leary, Ryanair saw a “strong rebound of pent-up travel demand” in August and September, with the airline expecting the trend to continue.

“The high rate of immunizations across Europe encourages us,” he said.

“If, as expected, the majority of Europe’s adult population is fully vaccinated by September, we believe we can expect a strong recovery in air travel in the second half of the fiscal year.”

EasyJet, a fierce European competitor, increased summer capacity last week and reported reducing losses as demand improved.

With travel restrictions easing, Ryanair announced plans to hire over 2,000 pilots earlier this month.

It had cut 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15% of its workforce, at the start of the pandemic, mirroring moves by airlines around the world to save money in the face of falling demand.

As a result of the pandemic, Ryanair reported a 1.0 billion euro annual net loss in May.

bcp/wdb