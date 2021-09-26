Rwanda’s ‘Colonel Of The Apocalypse,’ who was imprisoned in Mali for war crimes, has died.

Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader called the “Colonel of the Apocalypse,” died in Mali, where he was serving a term for his role in the 1994 genocide, which killed over 800,000 people, the most of them were Tutsis.

Bagosora’s death, at the age of 80, was revealed by his son on Saturday in a Facebook post that said “R.I.P. Papa.” On Sunday, it was confirmed.

“Theoneste Bagosora died late Saturday morning in a Mali hospital,” said Abubacarr Tambadou, registrar of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, which oversees the prosecution of genocide perpetrators.

Bagosora was sentenced to life in prison for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in 2008, but his sentence was reduced to 35 years in 2011 after an appeal.

Colonel Bagasora was the most senior person under the minister of defense in April 1994.

He was once a close ally of then-president Juvenal Habyarimana — they both from from the same northwestern province of Gisenyi – but he allegedly harbored resentment after being passed over for advancement to general.

Bagasora was one of the main backers of the April 6 assassinations of both President Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira — both Hutus – as well as the Rwandan army chief of staff, according to French military intelligence.

Their Falcon jet was shot down as it prepared to land in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, an occurrence blamed by many on Tutsi rebels and blamed for the atrocities.

According to a September 1994 intelligence memo discovered in 2019, “the assassination of moderate opposition ministers and Tutsis less than half an hour after the presidential Falcon exploded would demonstrate the great degree of preparedness of this operation.”

Soldiers executed the foreign minister, a Hutu moderate, a few days later. During the 1993 Tanzanian peace talks, Bagasora and Boniface Ngurinzira were continuously at odds.

Ngurinzira was accused by Bagasora of making too many concessions to the rebels, and on his return to Rwanda, he reportedly declared he was going home “to prepare the Apocalypse,” which he disputed in court hearings.

Bagasora denied any involvement in the genocide, despite being associated with a Hutu extremist faction in the country.

Bagasora was the most senior military official from April 6-9, the opening days of the genocide, when extremists rounded on the Tutsi majority, Hutu moderates, and people of mixed bloodlines in an orgy of bloodletting that astonished the world. The defence minister was also out of the country on an assignment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.