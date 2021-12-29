Russia’s ban on a memorial to a prominent human rights group has sparked widespread outrage.

Russia prompted international outrage for the second day in a row on Wednesday when courts ordered the country’s most prominent human rights organization, Memorial, to close.

The European Court of Human Rights reacted quickly to the move, urging Russia to halt the shutdown while it investigated the matter.

The country’s Supreme Court had ordered the liquidation of Memorial International, the group’s central body that documents Stalin-era purges and maintains huge archives in Moscow, a day earlier on Tuesday.

At a time when tensions between Russia and NATO are already high over the Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell have slammed the decision.

On the request of prosecutors, Judge Mikhail Kazakov also ordered the dismantling of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre, which fights against contemporary rights abuses in Russia.

The United Nations and the United Kingdom both condemned the decision, accusing Moscow of suppressing freedom of expression.

The judgments mark the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratisation movement, which began 30 years ago this month with the imprisonment of President Vladimir Putin’s chief critic Alexei Navalny.

Prosecutors accused Memorial’s rights center of failing to utilize the “foreign agent” label on its publications, which designates organizations that receive financing from outside the country, and of allegedly glorifying terrorism and extremism through its publications.

During a hearing at the Moscow City Court on Wednesday, a prosecutor claimed that Memorial was the one who infringed Russian citizens’ rights and freedoms, citing an alleged lack of accounting openness.

Several dozen people cheered Memorial’s lawyers outside the courthouse after the decision, despite the frigid conditions.

“We had no illusions,” Ilya Novikov, a lawyer, said.

“However, it is critical that this ship sinks with its flag raised.”

The chairman of Memorial’s rights centre, Alexander Cherkasov, described the court judgment as “political” and stated that the organization will continue to work “somehow.”

Yelena Ponomaryova, a supporter, called the decision a “collapse of the entire court system.”

She called it a “shameful decision.”

In 1989, Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, created Memorial, Russia’s most prominent human rights organization.

Memorial’s rights center has advocated for the rights of political prisoners, migrants, and other marginalized groups, as well as exposing human rights violations, particularly in the volatile North Caucasus region, which includes Chechnya.

The center has also developed a list of political detainees, which includes Navalny and members of Russia’s proscribed regional minorities, such as the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

"Memorial is not a company; it is not a corporation."