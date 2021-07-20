Russia Shows Off A Stealth Fighter Jet To Compete With F-35s

Russia showcased its new Sukhoi stealth fighter jet on Tuesday, which is designed to compete with the US F-35 and is capable of striking six targets at once.

The plane, dubbed “The Checkmate,” was initially shown to a “pleased” President Vladimir Putin ahead of its premiere at a biennial airshow outside of Moscow.

The jet was first reported to be produced in May of last year.

It was created “in record speed,” according to the launch trailer.

The plane, which was constructed by defence and technology company Rostec and the state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation, had hitherto been shrouded in mystery.

Yury Slyusar, general director of the United Aircraft Corporation, stated, “Our aim is to sell this jet en masse to consumers starting in 2026.”

The aircraft, according to Rostec, is a fifth-generation light single-engine fighter jet with “new solutions” such as artificial intelligence.

The jet can strike up to six targets on land, air, or sea at the same time, even if there is heavy electronic interference, according to the manufacturers.

It will be able to carry drones and fire them during flights for about $25-30 million (21-25 million euros).

In the next 15 years, Slyusar expects approximately 300 orders, mostly from the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, for a price “seven times lower” than the F-35.

He claims the plane can kill “fifth generation foreign aircraft” and is “built to survive sixth generation systems that may emerge in the next decades.”

A version that runs on autopilot is also in the works.

When Putin spotted the plane, Slyusar believes he was “pleased.”

Earlier Tuesday, Putin unveiled the biennial MAKS air show, praising Russia’s aviation sector.

“Russian aviation has a lot of room for growth, and our aircraft sector is constantly developing new competitive aircraft,” Putin stated.

Over the course of his two-decade rule, Putin has prioritized investing in the army and developing new weaponry.

The Sarmat intercontinental missiles and the Burevestnik cruise missiles are two weapons that Russia has boasted of creating to evade existing defense systems.