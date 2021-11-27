Russia mourns the deaths of miners as a’miracle’ survivor is discovered.

On Friday, Russia mourned the deaths of more than 50 people in a Siberian coal mine catastrophe, yet the discovery of a supposed dead rescue worker was hailed as a miracle.

After an apparent gas explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo mining region on Thursday, smoke filled the area.

After initially claiming that six rescuers had died trying to reach the miners, officials announced on Friday that one had been discovered alive after spending the night in the mine and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Acting emergency minister Alexander Chupriyan described medic Alexander Zakovryashin’s survival as a “miracle” and paid respect to those who died.

“Rescuers, like miners, did their job to the end,” he added, adding that their names “will live on in our memory forever.”

The news of his escape came as a little comfort to a community that had been devastated by the loss of 51 people, including 46 miners, in Russia’s worst mining accident in almost a decade.

Officials stated a methane explosion looked to be the cause of the mine tragedy.

Senior officials at the facility were arrested after investigators initiated an investigation into alleged safety violations.

Outside official buildings in Kemerovo, flags flew at half-mast, as bereaved relatives of the victims mourned outside the snow-covered mining site.

As families gathered in sub-zero conditions, one mother said, “I can’t go on.”

Denis Timokhin, a former mine worker, told independent television station Dozhd that safety violations were common at the plant, accusing management of forcing miners to continue despite excessive methane levels.

He advised, “If you don’t want to work, quit.” “There are no safety standards in place, and all sensors are covered with bags.” Accidents are common in the mining industry, and some residents of Gramoteino, a nearby village, left flowers at a memorial for rescuers killed in a similar mine accident in 2000.

Miners described a frenzied evacuation as the mine filled with smoke and more than 285 people were trapped underneath.

On state television, one miner claimed, “I reached out my hands, they couldn’t find me on their own since the visibility was horrible.” “They snatched me up… I had no idea who it was or where they were dragging me.” A total of 50 persons were taken to the hospital as a result of the tragedy.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which investigates big crimes, has opened a criminal file and announced that three people, including the mine’s director and his first deputy, were arrested on Thursday.

