Russia is prepared to ‘fight’ for supremacy in space tourism.

After a ten-year pause, Russia is resuming its ambitious drive for dominance over the world’s burgeoning space tourism business, competing against zealous billionaires, the US, and rising China.

Russia celebrated its comeback this month by sending two cosmic adventurers to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time in 12 years: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his helper.

Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s fiery space chief, talked about the country’s next steps to domination, including a dedicated module on the ISS for Russian visitors, spacewalks outside the station, and — down the road — journeys around the moon.

“We are not going to hand over this market to the Americans. We’re willing to battle for it “At a press conference while Maezawa was shooting towards the ISS on a 12-day mission, he told reporters.

However, since it was last in the game a decade ago, Russia’s path to industrial supremacy has been littered with new roadblocks.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, had a monopoly on transporting the cash-strapped curious to space back then.

That changed in 2011, when NASA retired its own manned shuttle and grabbed up every seat on the ISS Roscosmos had available for the next decade.

Then, last year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX made a splash with its first successful ISS trip, and NASA abandoned Roscosmos.

This was a tremendous financial blow to the cash-strapped Russian space agency, which was slammed with budget cuts and corruption scandals at the same time.

According to analysts, Roscosmos has no choice but to rely on tourists to make up the difference.

“For these launches, the Russian space sector is depending on steady orders,” industry analyst Vitaly Yegorov told AFP.

The cost of creating the three-person Soyuz spacecraft to shuttle the crew is covered by the purchase of one seat, which is projected to be $50-60 million, he claimed, while a second traveller makes a profit.

Officials claim, however, that space tourism is about more than just money.

“It’s a matter of national pride. It piques the curiosity of young people in manned spaceflight. After all, it’s the future “Dmitry Loskutov, the head of Glavkosmos, a Roscosmos subsidiary in charge of commercial ventures, including tourism, agrees.

The only countries capable of manned missions are Russia, China, and the United States, but a plethora of newcomers, including SpaceX, are pressing Russia to pick up its game.

The only countries capable of manned missions are Russia, China, and the United States, but a plethora of newcomers, including SpaceX, are pressing Russia to pick up its game.