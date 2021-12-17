Russia is pleading with the West to provide Afghan funds in order to reduce migrant flows.

The Kremlin has urged Western countries to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets in order to provide humanitarian aid and prevent a migrant exodus to Europe caused by the Taliban’s control.

The international community does not recognize the extreme Islamist group that took control of Afghanistan in August after foreign forces abruptly left a two-decade mission.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are facing food shortages, with the winter forcing millions to choose between migration and famine.

Russia’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, claimed the West has been warned that its hold on assets and transfers might cause tens of thousands of Afghan families to “escape to Europe this winter.”

“The West is terrified of migration flows,” he told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

“So, let’s get some Afghan money out of the freezer. We must do everything possible to prevent hundreds of thousands of Afghan families from fleeing the nation.” After the Taliban took control of the country and the aid-dependent economy completely collapsed, Washington seized roughly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan state bank.

Since then, Russia has expressed alarm over the expansion of terror groups in the nation, particularly the Islamic State, and has warned that terror groups were planning to infiltrate adjacent ex-Soviet countries as refugees.

Kabulov has previously called for Western countries to cooperate with the Taliban and for the European Union to reopen its office in Kabul, warning that the country was on the verge of devolving further into drug trafficking and terrorism.