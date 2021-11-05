Russia has won the latest round of the $50 billion Yukos case.

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday reversed a court ruling requiring Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the defunct oil company Yukos, but remanded the case to a lower court for further proceedings.

After Yukos’ former owner, Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was detained in the early 2000s, a Hague-based arbitration tribunal awarded the ex-shareholders compensation in 2014.

Russia has defended the lawsuit in the Netherlands for the past seven years, and the original compensation was upheld by a Dutch appeals court last year.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said, “Today the Supreme Court rejected the appellate court’s final verdict” supporting the award.

Russia’s appeal that the appeals court had mistakenly disregarded Moscow’s accusations that the shareholders had committed fraud during the arbitration was sustained by the supreme court.

“On this reason, the matter has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for a new judgment,” it stated.

The court, however, dismissed Russia’s other arguments that it was not obliged by an international energy convention on which the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s original 2014 compensation judgement was based.

Moscow and the stockholders did not respond right away.

Yukos was Russia’s largest oil company, one of a slew of firms founded when the Soviet Union disintegrated in the 1990s, when businessmen like Khodorkovsky swooped in to buy old Soviet assets at bargain prices.

In the early 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the expanding class of so-called billionaires against engaging in politics, prompting Khodorkovsky’s imprisonment.

Yukos crumbled in the face of massive government tax demands after Khodorkovsky’s demise, and was auctioned off in secret auctions to state businesses led by Rosneft between 2004 and 2006.

Rosneft, a state-owned oil company, was small at the time, but it has since grown to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil firms by production volume.

Former majority owners in Yukos, led by the GML financial holding firm, then sued Russia for reimbursement for losses they claim were caused by the company’s break-up.

The case does not involve Khodorkovsky, who spent a decade in prison and currently lives in exile in London.

After nine years of hearings, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague awarded the shareholders $50 billion in 2014, the tribunal’s largest-ever award.

It based its decision on the Energy Charter Treaty, a multilateral agreement signed in 1994 that states that a dispute between a member state and.