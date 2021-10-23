Russia has placed a wanted person on the list of torture video whistleblowers.

After he posted terrible images of alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison, Moscow put a former prison inmate seeking asylum in France on a wanted list on Saturday.

Sergei Savelyev, a Belarus national, is wanted in connection with an unidentified criminal case, according to a notice posted on the Russian interior ministry’s website.

Savelyev smuggled horrifying video of mistreatment from a penitentiary in Saratov’s capital city. Fearing retaliation, he escaped Russia in February and arrived in France this week, where he requested refuge.

He worked as an IT maintenance officer while serving a 7.5-year sentence for narcotics trafficking, gaining access to the prison’s internal server and those of other jails, where he discovered multiple recordings.

He put them on a USB stick and stashed it near the prison exit.

Following the publication of some of the films by the Russian rights group Gulagu.net, an official investigation was launched, and several officials were fired.

While the interior ministry did not disclose specifics as to why Savelyev was wanted, he believes it was for “leaking state secrets.”

“They’re taking the only way they know, the path of force,” he added in a Gulagu.net video from France.

The Russian government is attempting to “silence my mouth.”

“It’s a shame that instead of reforming the system and investigating all of the horrific facts we provided them with, they are attempting to conceal the truth,” he continued.

According to prison monitors, torture and sexual violence against detainees have been widespread in Russia’s enormous prison system for a long time, but the films have shed new light on the crimes.