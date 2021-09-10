Russia announces the completion of the divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which critics fear would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and bypasses a major EU ally, Ukraine, was completed on Friday in Moscow.

Although Nord Stream 2 is anticipated to quadruple natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, it has divided European capitals and heightened tensions between the bloc and the United States.

According to a business statement, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller stated Friday that construction was “completely completed.”

A major source of contention is that the pipeline diverts supplies from an existing route through Ukraine, thus depriving the EU’s partner of vital transit payments from Russia.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, has warned Europe that the pipeline might be used as a “dangerous geopolitical weapon” by Moscow.

“Ukraine will resist this political project before, during, and after it is completed, even after the gas is turned on,” said Sergiy Nykyforov, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to AFP.

However, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, said critics should stop trying to stop the project and instead agree on “mutually favorable terms” for its operation.

“It is evident to everyone, including detractors of Nord Stream 2 and those who have fought it tooth and nail, that it cannot be stopped,” Zakharova said on the Telegram message service.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, called for the initiative to be launched “as quickly as possible” and dismissed opposition, adding that it would benefit “everyone.”

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) pipeline, which runs from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was finished over a decade ago.

Nord Stream 2 will be able to pipe 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Europe, similar to its predecessor, improving the continent’s access to relatively inexpensive natural gas at a time when local output is dropping.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) project is mainly owned by Gazprom. Uniper and Wintershall of Germany, Engie of France, Shell of the United Kingdom, and OMV of Austria are also involved.

The shareholders committee of Nord Stream is chaired by former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Nord Stream 2 is a strictly commercial initiative, according to Russia and Germany, but analysts disagree over the project’s economic benefits.

It was unneeded, according to a 2018 research by the German think tank DIW, and based on estimates that “substantially overestimate” demand in Germany and Europe.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, imports approximately 40% of its gas from Russia, and Berlin is optimistic about the project.