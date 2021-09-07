Russell Has Been Confirmed As Hamilton’s New Mercedes Teammate.

Following Valtteri Bottas’ move to Alfa Romeo, George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate at Mercedes for next season on Tuesday.

After grabbing the eye over three years with Williams, the 23-year-old British driver earned his much-anticipated move to the Silver Arrows, with whom he has signed a long-term deal.

In a one-off outing for Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix as a stand-in for seven-time world champion Hamilton, who tested positive for coronavirus, he also impressed.

Russell, who will join Hamilton in an all-British lineup, called it a “wonderful day.”

He remarked in a Mercedes statement, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely buzzing.” “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I want to seize with both hands.

“However, I have no illusions about the magnitude of the task. It’ll be a challenging learning curve.”

“I’ve admired Lewis since I was in go-karts, and the chance to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off the track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being,” he added.

Hamilton, who sits three points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the driver standings this season, greeted his future teammate.

The 37-year-old reigning world champion, who paid a touching homage to the departing Bottas on Monday, tweeted, “Through hard work he has rightfully earned his seat.”

“I’m excited to watch him develop as a driver with this fantastic team and to work with him to help @MercedesAMGF1 reach new heights. “I hope to see you next year.”

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team leader, said the choice was not easy, but praised Bottas for his contribution to the team’s success over the last five seasons.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we are delighted to confirm that George will be given the opportunity to advance his career by joining Mercedes,” he continued.

“He has won in every racing category, and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a glimpse of what the future may hold for him in Formula One.

“Now it is our collective challenge to assist him in continuing to grow in our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest Formula One driver of all time.”

Bottas, 32, has been with Mercedes for the previous five seasons, replacing Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 championship.

With the team, he has won nine races and achieved 17 pole positions, but. Brief News from Washington Newsday.