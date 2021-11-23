Royalty in the Music Industry Come along with Jazzman. Jon Batiste has received the most Grammy nominations.

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the many pop stars and newcomers nominated for Grammy Awards this year.

Jon Batiste, a jazz and R&B performer, television personality, and bandleader who won an Oscar for his score for the film “Soul,” has the best chances at Grammy gold, with 11 nominations, including in the top categories.

At the January 31 event in Los Angeles, megastar Justin Bieber, R&B favorite H.E.R., and singer-rapper Doja Cat will compete for eight prizes.

Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who stormed onto the music world last year with her smash “drivers license,” is in the contention for seven Grammys.

Rodrigo, who is 18 years old, was widely projected to be a prominent contender and did not disappoint, receiving nominations for her highly anticipated debut album “Sour.”

Rodrigo, like Eilish last year, has a chance to sweep the top four categories, including Best New Artist, where she’ll face Kid Laroi, Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Eilish’s brother Finneas, and a slew of lesser-known performers.

In response to persistent complaints that it lacks diversity, the 64th annual program has increased the number of nominees in its prized general categories from eight to ten.

Batiste, the veteran musical director of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” has been a vocal advocate for social justice and protest in recent years.

The Black musician, who is the son of a notable New Orleans musical dynasty, will compete with pieces such as his “We Are” album and its powerful single “Freedom.”

In important categories such as Album and Record of the Year, the sleeper frontrunner artist — who has previously won three Grammys in previous years — will compete against glitzy, big-budget albums from musicians such as Justin Bieber and Rodrigo.

Batiste is also up for prizes in genres and mediums ranging from R&B to jazz to American roots to classical music, as well as nominations for Best Music Video and his composer work for the critically acclaimed Pixar animated short “Soul.”

With six nominations for work linked to their album “Love For Sale,” Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, the famed 95-year-old crooner, had a strong showing.

And rap mogul Jay-Z, who has been a vocal critic of the Recording Academy, the organization that oversees the Grammys, now has the most nominations in the show’s history, with 83.

He was previously tied for 80th place with famed producer Quincy Jones. At the previous year’s ceremony. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.