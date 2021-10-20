Royal Caribbean offers a 274-night cruise around the world.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is offering passengers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail around the world for 274 nights, visiting all seven continents.

The “Ultimate World Cruise,” as the cruise line has named it, will visit 11 world wonders while stopping at 150 locations in 65 countries.

It will leave Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and return on Sept. 10, 2024, onboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas ship.

According to Lyan Sierra-Caro, a Royal Caribbean spokesman, the complete voyage starts at $60,999 per person including taxes and fees.

Travelers will have the option to see popular places such as Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan, as well as Mount Fuji, Peru’s Machu Picchu, and India’s Taj Mahal.

Royal Caribbean has divided the vacation into four portions that can be booked individually for travelers who are unable to spend the full time on board the ship. An Americas and Antarctica Expedition, an Asia and Pacific Expedition, a Middle East and Mediterranean Expedition, and a Three Continents Expedition that starts in the Mediterranean and travels north are among them.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” stated Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. People have determined to tour the world and make up for lost time now more than ever.” For Diamond and above Crown & Anchor Society members, bookings for the cruise begin on Wednesday.

According to USA Today, reservations for the Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise will be available to the general public on October 27. Individual cruise portions will be available to reserve beginning in December, according to the news source.

Royal Caribbean’s stock was trading at $83.98, down 49 cents, or 0.58 percent, as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Wednesday.