Rossi’s Reign Comes to an End in Spain, As a Busy ‘Retirement’ Calls.

On Sunday, a sporting legend will ride into retirement at the Valencia MotoGP, where nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi’s name will be on the starting grid for the final time.

The charismatic Italian, 42, leaves the game as one of the true greats of his or any other sport.

He was the maestro of eking out every last unit of energy from his 157kg (25stone) metal charge to mesmerising effect for much of a three-decade career.

In 1997, a year after making his 125cc debut, he won his first world title, and in 1999, he won the 250cc championship.

Graduating to the premier class, he finished second in his first season in 2000 before winning the final world title a year later with Honda in the 500cc category.

In the new MotoGP class in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, and 2009, he added six more, the first two with Honda and the rest with Yamaha.

He finishes his career with 115 victories, including a record 89 in MotoGP, 235 podiums (including 199 in the top flight), and the longest career of any rider in the sport’s top division.

Rossi’s fortunes have deteriorated in recent years, which is understandable for a man in his forties fighting against riders half his age.

For 2021, he left Yamaha’s main table to join their satellite SRT team, where he will be replaced by Fabio Quartararo, the Frenchman who won the world championship last month at Rossi’s home circuit of Misano.

Rossi’s most recent race victory was in 2017, followed by a pole in 2018 and a podium the following year.

He finished 15th in the standings last season, a first for a rider who had never finished outside the top 10 since his debut in 1996. He’s in 20th place as the season comes to a close on Sunday.

Back in the first decade of the century, the two-wheeled swashbuckling showman known as “The Doctor” was climbing to the top of podiums and getting all the exercise he needed.

Then came Spaniard Marc Marquez, who won world titles in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 to dethrone Rossi as the sport’s most prominent figure.

His unwavering desire to win has resulted in a number of long-running feuds.

“He’s a lovely guy,” French racer Johann Zarco said, “but it’s better to be in his camp.”

Rossi had a tense relationship with compatriot Max Biaggi, whom he beat for the 2001 championship.

