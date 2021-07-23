Rosia Montana, a Romanian mining town, is eyeing a UNESCO restart.

Some villages in Romania’s Carpathians are hopeful that their area’s unique Roman galleries will be designated as UNESCO world heritage sites, putting a stop to a controversial gold mining project.

According to ICOMOS, a UN advisory organization, the site situated in the Apuseni Mountains “contains the most substantial, vast, and technically diversified subterranean Roman gold mining complex now known in the world,” dating from the second century.

However, some residents of Rosia Montana are concerned that this history would be lost if Gabriel Resources’ gold mining project, which would result in the leveling of four peaks, is approved.

“After years of extraction, all that would be left here would be a desert,” Sorin Jurca, a former miner, says AFP.

According to Romania’s culture minister, UNESCO will decide whether or not to grant the Roman mines cultural heritage status on Sunday.

It is unclear what the Romanian government will do if the area is granted status, but it would be another roadblock for the mining project.

According to one UNESCO paper on Rosia Montana, “the existing mining project puts the property’s integrity at risk.”

However, not everyone in the community supports a positive UNESCO ruling.

It “won’t bring any benefits, only disadvantages,” according to mayor Eugen Furdui.

“Many people put their hope in a contemporary mining project so that they won’t have to move overseas for work,” Furdui says AFP, alluding to the hundreds of workers the Canadian firm has promised to hire.

When Gabriel Resources arrived in Rosia Montana in the 1990s with the purpose of mining 300 tonnes of gold and 1,600 tonnes of silver, the seeds of discontent were sown.

In 1999, its subsidiary, Rosia Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC), got a mining concession from the Romanian government, which owns 20% of the company.

However, environmentalists and others were outraged by the proposal, which included plans to use 12,000 tonnes of cyanide per year to separate gold from crushed rock.

With tens of thousands of people protesting the proposal, Romania’s former leftist government withdrew its backing in 2013, and the project has yet to receive environmental permission.

In 2016, Romania designated Rosia Montana as a historical site, protecting it from mining operations — yet conservationists argue that the protection provided by local law is insufficient.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Resources has filed a claim for $4.4 million with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.