Romer, a Nobel Laureate, criticizes Georgieva’s lack of “integrity” at the World Bank.

Nobel Laureate economist Paul Romer claims that the current IMF chief staged a “whitewash” of his worries about the bank’s main report during her prior senior job at the World Bank.

Romer said there was a “lack of integrity” within the World Bank leadership, including then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, in an interview with AFP on Thursday.

The World Bank announced earlier in the day that it would stop publishing its Doing Business report immediately after an independent investigation commissioned by its board discovered irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions and concluded that Georgieva pressed staff for changes to avoid angering China.

Romer claimed that he was unaware of Georgieva pressuring World Bank workers on China throughout his time there.

“However, I had some suspicions that something like this was going on.”

Romer left as chief economist in January 2018 after publicizing his dissatisfaction with how the bank made “arbitrary” changes to the methodology that substantially altered rankings for some nations, most notably Chile.

He claimed that the adjustments dropped the ranks under Michelle Bachelet, Chile’s socialist president, but raised them under her conservative successor, Sebastian Pinera.

Kristalina arranged a cover-up, a whitewash, when I raised these questions, he said. “I was giving reports to people who were dishonest. It had become intolerable.”

He said Georgieva worked closely with Simeon Djankov, who was in charge of the report’s “quote audit,” to investigate his concerns.

Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister, was a co-author of the Doing Business report and had returned to the bank following his time in office.

Georgieva, as well as Djankov and then-president Jim Kim, were found to have pressed staff to change the report to favor China, according to the probe.

The findings were contested by Georgieva.

The bank disclosed the conclusions of law firm WilmerHale, which stated that the employees worked in a “toxic atmosphere.”

It was particularly harsh on Djankov’s activities, claiming that he told staff that he had friends on the ethics board who would divulge any complaints made against him.

Djankov left the bank in March 2020, and the problems were first exposed in June 2020.

“The type of intimidation described in this report was real,” Romer added.

“Eventually, you know, I didn’t feel comfortable reporting to Kristalina. So I went public with my charges in the hopes of getting fired.”

Romer’s allegations were met with silence by the IMF.