Rome Has A New Mafia, With Stallion Statues And Cocaine.

They threatened to dissolve her in acid if she didn’t comply. Debora Cerreoni, on the other hand, would not be intimidated, and her evidence in Italy was vital in exposing a new mob known as the Casamonica.

In 2015, the organized crime family made news when it staged a lavish funeral for “uncle” Vittorio Casamonica in Rome, with his coffin being carried in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

A helicopter dropped rose petals, and banners outside the church in the capital’s east declared him “King of Rome,” as mourners were greeted with music from the film “The Godfather.”

Despite family members boasted in wiretapped discussions that they were powerful enough to take on Italy’s famous mafias, the Casamonica was long regarded as a local, albeit violent, criminal group.

That all changed this week, when a Rome court classed it as a mafia organization and sentenced five of its top members to up to 30 years in prison under Italy’s harsh mobsters’ prison regime.

Nando Dalla Chiesa, a professor of organized crime at Milan University, stated, “It’s a very important judgement because it removes the myth that there is no mafia in Rome.”

“The city has struggled to embrace the idea that there is a local mafia here, not only parts of the major (Calabrian) ‘Ndrangheta or (Neapolitan) Camorra crime groups,” he said.

In recent years, the municipality of Rome has branded two other crime groups as mafia, but both are situated in the neighboring beach town of Ostia, not in the Eternal City itself.

The Casamonica members were found guilty of drug trafficking, extortion, and usury by the court.

According to a research commissioned by the Lazio regional authorities in July, the clan, which has roots in the Sinti Roma minority, controls the southeastern suburbs of Rome and the Alban highlands beyond.

The Sinti are a nomadic ethnic group who have resided in Europe for millennia.

In 1939, the first Casamonica arrived in Rome from the Abruzzo region. Vittorio’s descendants were known to authorities as particularly vicious loan sharks with a passion for bling when he died in 2015.

In the 1970s, Vittorio had learned from a friend in Rome’s underworld – Enrico Nicoletti, the Banda della Magliana’s “cashier,” who oversaw heroin trafficking in the capital.

"Uncle Vittorio," like Nicoletti, sought connections with the wealthy and influential. "A man with contacts… (in) the police, the Vatican…," he said. He was able to get into everything and obtain whatever he desired.