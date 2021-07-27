Romania rejoices as its gold mines are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The remnants of a Roman mining complex, which are threatened by a controversial gold mining project, were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Tuesday, which Romania applauded.

According to ICOMOS, a UN advisory organization, the settlement of Rosia Montana, located in the Apuseni Mountains, part of the Carpathian range, has “the most substantial and comprehensive… Roman gold mining complex now known in the world,” dating from the second century.

Romania attempted and was successful in obtaining UNESCO status for the site, which is expected to further block a Canadian company’s mining operation in the vicinity.

President Klaus Iohannis praised the decision, adding, “Rosia Montana must become a paradigm of heritage preservation via long-term development of the region.”

“It’s the culmination of 25 years of work. “Rosia Montana has been returned to its rightful place,” villager Sorin Jurca, 56, told AFP.

“Not everyone accepts this honor, but I know that this is the true path to development,” the campaigner and former miner stated.

For more than two decades, the mining village has been at the center of a fierce conflict, with the local community divided over the gold mining operation.

The decision by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, according to Rosia Montana mayor Eugen Furdui, has blocked “Europe’s largest gold and silver deposits” for the long future.

“This is a poor decision for the community and for the country as a whole. “There would be no advantages, only obligations,” Furdui told Digi24 TV.

When Gabriel Resources from Canada came to Rosia Montana in the 1990s to extract 300 tonnes of gold and 1,600 tonnes of silver using cyanide, the seeds of strife were sown.

In 1999, it got a mining concession through its subsidiary, Rosia Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC), in which the Romanian government owns a 20% share.

In 2013, however, tens of thousands of people marched to the streets in Bucharest to express their concerns about the environment and put pressure on the government to withdraw its support.

Gabriel Resources is suing Romania for $4.4 billion (3.7 billion euros) in damages after failing to obtain the requisite government environmental license.

The business expects a decision by the end of 2022, but it hasn’t ruled out filing another lawsuit over the UNESCO bid.

The business claimed in a statement that the UNESCO application and inscription are “fundamentally at conflict with Romania’s commitments under its investment treaties.”

It went on to say that its “well planned, sustainable, and contemporary mining development” was the best. Brief News from Washington Newsday.