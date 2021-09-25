Rolls Royce has been awarded a $2.6 billion contract by the United States Air Force.

The US Air Force announced Friday that the US arm of Britain’s Rolls Royce secured a deal worth up to $2.6 billion to supply engines for the US Air Force’s B-52H bomber fleet.

Replacement engines for the B-52s, the long-range Stratofortress bombers that have been a symbol of US strategic strength since the 1950s, were awarded a $500.9 million “indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity” contract over six years to the company’s Indianapolis, Indiana production plant.

The contract may be worth $2.6 billion if all options are exercised, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force chose Rolls Royce over GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney for the contract.

