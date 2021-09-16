Roku Isn’t Threatened by Amazon’s New TVs.

Last week, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) released a new line of Fire TV flat-screens, making an already difficult summer for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) investors even more difficult. The Alexa-powered HDTVs, which include the first-ever sets produced by Amazon, are priced aggressively – starting at $369.99 – and are expected to sell briskly in the coming months. The question is whether they will overtake Roku in terms of market share, or if the shift will be limited to those who do not yet own a dedicated smart TV.

On the news, Roku stock has been declining, and it’s simple to see why. Amazon is a behemoth that won’t hesitate to subsidize gear in order to attract new customers. One of Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos’ most famous phrases is, “Your margin is my opportunity.”

However, following Amazon’s announcement, a couple of analysts stepped forward to defend Roku’s market position. Roku-bullish Wall Street pros siding with the streaming media pioneer may appear to be a standard defense mechanism, but their arguments make sense.

Making the most of a bad situation, KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson sees Amazon’s announcement as a “incremental positive” for Roku’s competitive position. He doesn’t notice any significant differences between the new Fire TV devices’ specs and what Roku presently offers. He also believes that third-party makers of smart TVs with Roku’s operating system preinstalled are competitive with Amazon’s pricing announced last week. Consumers are unlikely to see a compelling reason to buy a Fire TV flat-screen, thus the launch will have little impact on Roku’s highly competitive landscape.

Stephens’ Nicholas Zangler agrees. Fears that Amazon will price its smart TVs below cost in order to expand the audience for its ecosystem were unfounded. In late November, Amazon may have some outrageous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on these sets, but the entire industry is on sale at that time of year.

Roku OS is installed in 38% of smart TVs sold in the United States, and that is unlikely to alter now that Amazon is selling TVs. If anything, Amazon’s decision to manufacture HDTVs may cause some of its partners to reconsider their support for Fire TV. Roku’s agnosticism is a key selling point for TV manufacturers, streaming service providers, and, eventually, users. Brief News from Washington Newsday.