Rohingya refugees are suing Facebook for $150 billion in damages due to hate speech.

On Monday, Rohingya refugees filed a $150 billion lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the social media giant is failing to stop hate speech on its platform, aggravating violence against the vulnerable minority.

According to the complaint, the algorithms that power the California-based corporation promote falsehoods and radical ideas, which leads to real-world violence.

According to the court papers, “Facebook is like a robot programmed with a single mission: to grow.”

“The indisputable truth is that Facebook’s exponential growth, spurred by hate, division, and misinformation, has left hundreds of thousands of Rohingya lives in shambles.”

Despite having lived in Myanmar for generations, the predominantly Muslim community experiences pervasive prejudice.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims were driven across the border into Bangladesh in 2017 as part of a military-backed assault that the UN called genocide. They have since lived in enormous refugee camps.

Many more remain in Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and are subjected to communal violence as well as official persecution by the military junta in power.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook’s algorithms encourage vulnerable individuals to join increasingly extremist groups, a condition that is “open to manipulation by despotic governments and regimes.”

Human rights organizations have long complained that Facebook does not go far enough to prevent the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the internet.

Critics claim that even when the firm is informed about hate speech on its platform, it does nothing.

They claim that Facebook permits falsehoods to spread, hurting minorities’ livelihoods and skewing elections in democracies like the United States, where bogus accusations of fraud circulate and intensify among like-minded friends.

This year, stories claimed that Facebook, whose parent company is now known as Meta, knew its sites could harm some of its billions of users, but management chose growth over safety.

Facebook is “fanning ethnic conflict” in some nations, according to whistleblower Frances Haugen, who testified before the US Congress in October.

Under US law, Facebook is essentially immune from responsibility for user-generated content.

Anticipating this defense, the Rohingya lawsuit claims that the law of Myanmar, which lacks such protections, should prevail in the case.

Facebook, which did not react to inquiries about the lawsuit right away, has come under fire in the United States and Europe for spreading misleading material, particularly regarding elections and the coronavirus.

