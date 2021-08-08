Roger Federer Turns 40, and His Shots Should Be Illegal!

Roger Federer, regarded as one of the best players of all time, turns 40 on Sunday, with his career at a fork in the road.

AFP Sport looks at some of the awards he’s garnered throughout the course of his 23-year career, during which he’s won 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 trophies:

“I tossed the kitchen sink at him, but he went to the bathroom and got his tub,” I said.

— Andy Roddick, after losing the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer in 2004.

“You’re either a clay court expert, a grass court specialist, or a hard court specialist in today’s game… Unless, of course, you’re Roger Federer.”

Jimmy Connors, a former American great

“I believe this rivalry extends beyond the tennis scene. People from outside our world are talking about it, which is beneficial to our sport.”

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in 2017.

“He makes shots that other players miss. You should walk over and give him a high five every now and then.”

Sam Querrey reacts as Federer hits a tweener during their 2015 Wimbledon match.

“Roger has the ability to create tennis shots that should be deemed illegal.”

Tracy Austin is a former American great.

“I would advise his next opponents not to seek guidance from me.”

Andre Agassi, who lost to Roger Federer at the 2005 Australian Open.

“He hasn’t changed in the least. In the locker room, he hasn’t been cocky. He’s never like that. It’s wonderful to witness someone who does it with grace. He doesn’t put himself in anyone’s way on purpose. He isn’t one to put others down.”

US-based player Blake, James

“Federer is the most beautiful tennis player I’ve ever seen.”

John McEnroe is a legendary tennis player from the United States.

“Hitting him in the head with a racquet is the greatest way to beat him.”

Rod Laver is an Australian tennis legend.

“What can I advise him if I were his coach?” He’s a racquet-wielding magician.”

Goran Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion,

“I can cry like Roger, but I can’t play like him.”

Andy Murray, after losing in the 2010 Australian Open final to Roger Federer.

“The metaphysical explanation is that Roger Federer is one of those exceptional, otherworldly sportsmen who appear to be free, at least in part, from certain physical laws,” says the author.

‘Federer as Religious Experience,’ said David Foster Wallace in a New York Times piece in 2006.

"He's a real person," says the narrator. He isn't a mystery. You'd have no idea who he is if you met him at McDonald's and didn't know who he was.