Robinhood, a fast-growing yet divisive app, makes its Nasdaq debut.

Robinhood had a rocky start on Wall Street on Thursday, with shares plummeting in its Nasdaq debut after the fast-growing online trading app raised $1.9 billion in an IPO.

After entering the market at $38, the stock had dropped 5.6 percent to $35.86 by 1710 GMT. However, after falling more than 10% earlier, it had regained some ground.

The Silicon Valley startup, founded in 2013 by two Stanford University friends, has positioned itself as an approachable and enjoyable platform for young and first-time investors, resulting in explosive development during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the company, which is currently valued at over $32 billion, has faced skepticism over its business model as well as criticism from important regulators.

The offering was regarded as “polarizing” by CNBC commentators who were following the IPO, with loud voices on both sides.

In an interview with the network, the company’s Chief Executive Vladimir Tenev remarked, “The name Robinhood genuinely represents for this future generation of consumers.”

In the initial sale, the corporation set aside 20 to 35 percent of shares for customers, an exceptionally substantial chunk for individual investors. Tenev, on the other hand, refused to say how much he participated.

According to a prospectus, Robinhood, which was founded in 2013 by Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, has positioned itself as a niche for underinvested “everyday people” who are younger and more diverse. Robinhood’s average customer is 31 years old.

Individual investors who use the app were involved in the so-called “Reddit Rebellion” earlier this year, in which retail investors on the social media platform banded together to support beaten-down stocks like GameStop and BlackBerry in order to battle institutional investors.

During the epidemic, the company’s user base grew dramatically, with the number of accounts more than doubling to 18 million by the end of March.

At the end of March, the firm had $81 billion in assets under its custody, up from $14.2 billion at the end of 2019. Its commission-free stock trading concept has been imitated by other competitors.

Its growth strategy involves gaining more clients, growing worldwide, and delivering additional financial services to customers as they accumulate wealth.

Cryptocurrency trading is another area of growth, according to Tenev, who told CNBC that digital currency trading “is an accelerant possibly for worldwide expansion in certain markets.”

The growth of Robinhood, however, has not been without controversy.

The corporation agreed to pay a $70 million fine to settle accusations last month, just before filing papers to go public.