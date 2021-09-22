Roald Dahl’s Complete Works Have Been Acquired By Netflix.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it had purchased the complete works of famed children’s novelist Roald Dahl, who wrote such masterpieces as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.”

The Roald Dahl Story Company, the family corporation that controls the late British author’s copyright, has been purchased by Netflix.

In 2018, Netflix and Dahl agreed to collaborate on an animated series based on 16 of Dahl’s works.

In a joint statement, Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the RDSC and Dahl’s grandson, said, “This acquisition builds on the cooperation we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV programs.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and “Zootropolis” screenwriter Phil Johnston are developing a series based on the universe of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” while an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical” is in the works under the previous contract.

Netflix stated, “These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious undertaking — the construction of a distinct world across animation and live-action films and television, publishing, gaming, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products, and more.”

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74, having written such classics as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Fantastic Mr Fox,” “Matilda,” “The Twits,” “The Witches,” and “The BFG.”

His books have been translated into 63 languages and have sold in excess of 300 million copies around the world.

“These stories and their messages of young people’s power and potential have never seemed more relevant,” the statement stated.

“As we present these classic tales to new audiences in new media, we’re determined to preserving their unique essence and universal themes of surprise and generosity, while also adding a dash of fresh magic to the mix.”

The deal’s financial specifics were not disclosed.

According to reports published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the licensing contract for just 16 Dahl works cost Netflix more over $100 million.

Several Dahl masterpieces, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Fantastic Mr Fox,” and “The BFG,” have already been adapted for the big screen.