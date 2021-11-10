Rivian’s stock soars in its initial public offering, outperforming Ford and GM.

Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer, rocketed in its initial public offering on Wall Street on Wednesday, valuing the business, which has built fewer than 200 vehicles, higher than established automakers Ford and GM.

If stock options and other convertible shares aren’t taken into account, the firm backed by Amazon and Ford’s stock jumped 50 percent in its first transactions to $119.45 before dropping down, putting its market worth at more than $100 billion, well above Detroit’s legacy automakers.

Rivian reported late Tuesday that its initial public offering (IPO) had raised $11.9 billion, with a share price of $78, making it the largest IPO since China’s internet powerhouse Alibaba went public in 2014.

The hot startup is capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, which has recently reached $1 trillion in market capitalization thanks to star performance Tesla.

Rivian was developed in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, a vehicle enthusiast who wanted to focus on less polluting modes of transportation rather than the typical automobile after graduating from college.

Its supporters see it as the next Tesla, but it also has detractors.

“No one is even bothering to debate unimportant concerns like revenue or cash flow, preferring instead to rely on the ‘dreams’ provided by management and its consultants,” Radio Free Mobile’s Richard Windsor remarked.

He explains the quick surge to investors who have too much money and are searching for high returns.

“With no market sales, the Rivian team is also untested at the most difficult challenge of all, establishing scale, which Rivian will need to do in spades if it ever intends to develop into the valuation currently being given to it.”

As of October 31, the company has only supplied 168 vehicles, the majority of which were to company employees.

Its first truck, the R1T, was delivered in September, with the R1S sport utility vehicle set to launch in December.

It has a backlog of 55,400 R1Ts and R1Ss that it expected to deliver by the end of 2023 as of late October. Electric vehicles and SUVs have a starting price of roughly $70,000.

By 2030, Rivian hopes to provide 100,000 vans to Amazon. The e-commerce behemoth owns a $3.8 billion interest in Rivian’s preferred stock.

By 2025, the company plans to build four new plants to produce electric vehicles and batteries, creating 11,000 new jobs.