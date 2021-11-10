Rivian’s stock soars in its initial public offering, outperforming Ford and GM.

Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer, saw its stock rise in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday that it outperformed major manufacturers Ford and General Motors.

Rivian’s stock rose as much as 50% on its first day of trade, putting the company’s market valuation at more than $100 billion, much above that of Detroit’s traditional automakers, when stock options and other convertible shares are factored in.

The hot startup is capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, which has recently reached $1 trillion in market capitalization thanks to star performance Tesla.

Rivian reported late Tuesday that it had collected $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, with a share price of $78. The IPO was the largest since China’s internet powerhouse Alibaba went public in 2014.

Rivian’s stock had risen more than 29% to $100.73 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Rivian was developed in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, a vehicle enthusiast who wanted to focus on less-polluting modes of mobility rather than the typical automobile after graduating from college.

Its supporters see it as the next Tesla, but it also has detractors.

“No one is even bothering to debate unimportant concerns like revenue or cash flow, preferring instead to rely on the ‘dreams’ provided by management and its consultants,” Radio Free Mobile’s Richard Windsor remarked.

He explains the quick surge to investors who have too much money and are searching for high returns.

“With no sales in the market, the Rivian team is also untested at the most difficult challenge of all, establishing scale, which Rivian will need to do in spades if it ever intends to develop into the valuation currently attributed to it,” Windsor added.

Although the company is losing money, Gregori Volokhine, head of Meeschaert Financial Services, believes it has benefited from the increased interest in electric vehicles.

“All ESG investments are currently in high demand,” Volokhine said, referring to the abbreviation for investing in companies that are socially and ecologically responsible.

As of October 31, the firm had only delivered 156 automobiles, the majority of which were to company workers. All of the vehicles are being constructed at a plant in Normal, Illinois that it purchased from Mitsubishi in 2017.

Rivian’s first truck, the R1T, was delivered in September, with the R1S sport utility vehicle set to launch in December.

It has a backlog of 55,400 R1Ts and R1Ss that it expected to deliver by the end of 2023 as of late October.