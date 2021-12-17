Rivian Opens Second US Plant, Reports Huge Quarterly Loss

Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it will invest $5 billion in Georgia to develop its second US assembly plant.

According to an earnings release, it also reported a large quarterly loss and confessed that it may fall “a few hundred vehicles short” of its goal of producing 1,200 cars this year.

Rivian said in a release that the second plant, following the automaker’s Normal, Illinois operation, will be located east of Atlanta and will employ more than 7,500 workers.

The facility, which can build up to 400,000 automobiles per year, will begin construction next summer and is expected to open in 2024.

Helen Russell, the company’s Chief People Officer, said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Georgia on our new manufacturing site, which will manufacture our next generation of products that are crucial for scaling our business.”

The corporation also released third-quarter earnings, which showed a net loss of about $1.2 billion.

Despite generating a fraction of the cars that traditional Detroit corporations like Ford and General Motors produce, Rivian has been a favorite of Wall Street since its debut on indices last month. On its first day of trade, it outperformed those companies in terms of valuation.

The electric carmaker said the output shortfall it expects this year is due to supply chain challenges that plagued the auto sector during the pandemic, adding that the issues “are not systemic in nature.”

In its results report, the business stated, “We have been greeted with one of the most complicated supply chain conditions the automobile industry has ever experienced.”