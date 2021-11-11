Rivian benefits from the market’s desire for electric vehicle manufacturers.

Rivian’s meteoric rise on Wall Street, where its stock price outperformed that of traditional Detroit automakers, demonstrates investors’ strong hunger for electric vehicle companies.

Rivian’s IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and the company had already raised $11.9 billion in funding prior to its launch.

Rivian’s market valuation jumped to more than $100 billion on its first day of trade, thanks to a 50 percent increase in stock options and other convertible shares.

That was higher than GM and Ford, despite the fact that both firms build millions of cars each year, but Rivian is only expected to deliver 1,000 by the end of 2021 and has yet to turn a profit.

Rivian has been compared to Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle phenomenon, which recently passed the symbolic $1 trillion valuation barrier, due to its strong stock market debut.

Rivian’s journey ahead, though, may be rocky. Electric vehicle start-ups that are similar to yours Nikola, Canoo, Lordstown Motors, and Fisker all saw their stock prices skyrocket after going public in 2020, before plummeting. The share prices of Lucid and China’s XPeng have been more stable.

Tesla’s experience could be particularly illuminating. Its stock is now worth roughly $1,077, although it was only worth $6 ten years ago.

Investors concerned about environmental or social issues are increasing their demand for green enterprises, which is driving up interest in electric cars.

Moves by Washington to improve the availability of electric vehicle charging stations and encourage people to switch from fossil-fuel burning cars are adding to the good feeling.

Despite the fact that the electric car market is still small, accounting for only 3% of all sales in the United States, it has profited from this attention, which has not gone unnoticed by traditional manufacturers.

“When GM claims all of its cars will be electric by 2035, the hope for a rapid electrification of the sector is great,” said Gregori Volokhine, head of Meeschaert Financial Services.

The high valuations of electric vehicle startups that have sold few to no cars, according to GM CEO Mary Barra, prove that her business, which plans to invest more than $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025, is “extremely cheap.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, she remarked, “If anything, it pushes me to work even more.”

The transformation to electric fleets by Detroit manufacturers will take years, whereas with Rivian, “investors have a pure.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.