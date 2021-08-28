Rivian, a Tesla electric truck competitor, files an estimated $80 billion IPO with Ford and Amazon backing.

Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer, stated on Friday that it had filed a “confidentially” with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

While the IPO has yet to be valued, sources told Reuters that it is expected to be valued in the $70-$80 billion range.

Rivian had chosen Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley as its underwriters for the IPO, Bloomberg reported in May, and might seek a valuation of $70 billion at the time.

Rivian plans to begin manufacturing of the R1T pickup truck this year, competing with a number of electric truck manufacturers, including Tesla’s Cybertruck. In 2021, manufacture of the electric R2T SUV will commence.

Since the beginning of the year, Rivian has raised $10.5 billion. In July, the company raised $2.5 billion from investors including Amazon, Ford, and T. Rowe Price.

Rivian has been selected by Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans in September 2019. According to CNBC, the vans began testing in San Francisco and Los Angeles earlier this month.

Rivian also aims to develop a second assembly plant outside of Normal, Illinois, according to reports. Rivian is reportedly in talks to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle complex outside Fort Worth, Texas, according to Reuters.