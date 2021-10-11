Rising demand has pushed oil prices to new multi-year highs.

Strong demand and restricted supplies drove world oil prices to new multi-year highs on Monday, fueling inflation fears and weighing on most European stock markets.

Brent oil in London hit a three-year high of $84.38 a barrel, while WTI crude in New York hit a seven-year high of $81.72, though both fell later in the day.

Global supplies have been further squeezed by OPEC and other major producers’ recent decision not to increase supply.

“Nerves are still obviously visible in the markets,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Inflation fears and the likelihood of tighter monetary policy are among the various economic headwinds in the coming months,” says the report.

“The oil rally has lots of steam left in it, and the fundamentals remain quite favorable,” Erlam noted.

“Will it come as a surprise if oil prices return to triple digits later this year?” “I doubt it.” After a volatile morning, Wall Street reported moderate gains two hours into trading, while European bourses had a mixed afternoon, with Frankfurt ending flat and London and Paris closing just in the black.

Last week, record-breaking natural gas prices raised oil prices, although these have since fallen following recent statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, gas prices soared on resurgent demand from recovering economies ahead of the northern hemisphere’s peak-demand season.

Some consumers have switched from gas to crude oil as a result of this.

“Extremely high natural gas prices… (are) expected to increase demand for oil products in place of pricey natural gas,” according to SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

“However, we have never seen a situation like this previously on such a large scale… (where) natural gas costs are twice as high as oil prices.”

Because of its large energy sector, rising oil prices boosted London’s stock market.

On the downside, the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris dipped in early afternoon trade as inflation fears grew.

“European markets are on shaky ground,” IG analyst Joshua Mahony said.

“With inflation fears looming, we’re unlikely to see a return to frenzied bullish euphoria very soon,” he said.

In other markets, most Asian markets climbed on Monday, extending a surge that began last week as US lawmakers avoided a costly debt default.

As the Federal Reserve prepares to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy, the current oil price increase has heightened inflation fears.

A significant miss on job creation in the United States this month did little to influence expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin winding down its enormous bond-buying program as soon as possible.